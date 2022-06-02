LendingClub Corporation (NYSE: LC): Is It Possible To Be Down -36.35% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s traded shares were 1.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.10% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the LC share is $49.21, that puts it down -219.75 from that peak though still a striking 20.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.27. The company’s market capitalization is $1.42B, and the average trade volume was 2.09 million shares over the past three months.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. LC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.4.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC) trade information

LendingClub Corporation (LC) registered a -2.10% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.10% in intraday trading to $15.39 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.09%, and it has moved by -1.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.64%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.21, which implies an increase of 50.69% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $18.00 and $60.00 respectively. As a result, LC is trading at a discount of -289.86% off the target high and -16.96% off the low.

LendingClub Corporation (LC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that LendingClub Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. LendingClub Corporation (LC) shares have gone down -52.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 777.78% against 3.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 344.40% this quarter and then jump 38.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 48.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $298.96 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $308.15 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $134.55 million and $221.19 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 122.20% and then jump by 39.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 16.00%. While earnings are projected to return 107.60% in 2022, the next five years will return -8.60% per annum.

LC Dividends

LendingClub Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

LendingClub Corporation (NYSE:LC)’s Major holders

LendingClub Corporation insiders own 1.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.89%, with the float percentage being 80.45%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 320 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.18 million shares (or 8.98% of all shares), a total value of $221.86 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.58 million shares, is of Jackson Square Partners, Llc’s that is approximately 7.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $183.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of LendingClub Corporation (LC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Managed Portfolio Series-Jackson Square SMID Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $68.66 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.56 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $47.58 million.