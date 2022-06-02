Is The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE: AZEK) Still A Buy After A 7.43% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s traded shares were 1.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.67, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.90% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the AZEK share is $46.56, that puts it down -125.25 from that peak though still a striking 20.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.34. The company’s market capitalization is $3.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.16 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.22 million shares over the past three months.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. AZEK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.25.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) trade information

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) registered a -1.90% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.90% in intraday trading to $20.67 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.43%, and it has moved by -6.64% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -50.34%. The short interest in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) is 7.52 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.83, which implies an increase of 25.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.00 and $34.00 respectively. As a result, AZEK is trading at a discount of -64.49% off the target high and 3.24% off the low.

The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The AZEK Company Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) shares have gone down -47.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 14.29% against 31.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $387.08 million as predicted by 18 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 18 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $376.15 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 175.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.60% per annum.

AZEK Dividends

The AZEK Company Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)’s Major holders

The AZEK Company Inc. insiders own 4.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.98%, with the float percentage being 104.21%. Ares Management Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 371 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 19.1 million shares (or 12.32% of all shares), a total value of $474.35 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 19.1 million shares, is of Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board’s that is approximately 12.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $474.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The AZEK Company Inc. (AZEK) shares are Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Blackrock Funds-Mid-Cap Growth Equity Portfolio owns about 4.76 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $140.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.08 million, or about 1.99% of the stock, which is worth about $142.51 million.