Is Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE: SWN) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s traded shares were 41.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.05. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.64, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.70% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the SWN share is $9.55, that puts it up 0.93 from that peak though still a striking 60.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.81. The company’s market capitalization is $10.16B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 36.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 35.26 million shares over the past three months.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.80. SWN has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 22 analysts who have looked at this stock. 12 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.3.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) trade information

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) registered a 5.70% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.70% in intraday trading to $9.64 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.18%, and it has moved by 30.98% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 72.76%. The short interest in Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) is 80.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.29 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.84, which implies an increase of 11.07% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $19.00 respectively. As a result, SWN is trading at a discount of -97.1% off the target high and 17.01% off the low.

Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Southwestern Energy Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares have gone up 115.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 43.81% against 23.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.90% this quarter and then jump 29.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -0.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.51 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.54 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.05 billion and $1.6 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 44.20% and then drop by -3.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 65.30%. While earnings are projected to return 99.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.00% per annum.

SWN Dividends

Southwestern Energy Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN)’s Major holders

Southwestern Energy Company insiders own 0.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.31%, with the float percentage being 89.76%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 467 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 168.74 million shares (or 15.12% of all shares), a total value of $1.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 118.81 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $553.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Southwestern Energy Company (SWN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Fidelity Series Intrinsic Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 71.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $314.16 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 50.36 million, or about 4.51% of the stock, which is worth about $251.3 million.