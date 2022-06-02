Is RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK) Worth Much? What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $55.39, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.82% or $1.52. The 52-week high for the RICK share is $94.33, that puts it down -70.3 from that peak though still a striking 10.25% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $49.71. The company’s market capitalization is $502.07M, and the average trade volume was 82.83K shares over the past three months.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK) trade information

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) registered a 2.82% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.82% in intraday trading to $55.39 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.44%, and it has moved by -16.55% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -31.27%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $108.67, which implies an increase of 49.03% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $100.00 and $120.00 respectively. As a result, RICK is trading at a discount of -116.65% off the target high and -80.54% off the low.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) shares have gone down -14.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 19.12% against 29.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 72.00% this quarter and then drop -11.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $68.13 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $66.55 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 24.80%. While earnings are projected to return 609.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 40.00% per annum.

RICK Dividends

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 07 and February 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.51%.

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:RICK)’s Major holders

RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. insiders own 17.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.77%, with the float percentage being 57.59%. ADW Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 137 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.95 million shares (or 10.08% of all shares), a total value of $73.91 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.55 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $33.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc. (RICK) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.58 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 2.04% of the stock, which is worth about $13.4 million.