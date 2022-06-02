Is Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ: PLYA) Still A Loss Stock Despite Being Up 12.53% YTD?

During the last session, Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s traded shares were 8.42 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.98, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.94% or $0.34. The 52-week high for the PLYA share is $9.81, that puts it down -9.24 from that peak though still a striking 31.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.13. The company’s market capitalization is $1.52B, and the average trade volume was 1.54 million shares over the past three months.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA) trade information

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) registered a 3.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.94% in intraday trading to $8.98 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.89%, and it has moved by -2.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.38%.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) shares have gone up 26.12% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 166.67% against 26.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 166.70% this quarter and then jump 133.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 52.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $202.84 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $189.44 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -3.40%. While earnings are projected to return 72.30% in 2022.

PLYA Dividends

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (NASDAQ:PLYA)’s Major holders

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. insiders own 20.71% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.30%, with the float percentage being 98.76%. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 170 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 15.14 million shares (or 9.13% of all shares), a total value of $120.84 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 11.53 million shares, is of Rubric Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 6.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $91.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. (PLYA) shares are Harbor Small Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Harbor Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 2.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.21 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.75 million, or about 1.05% of the stock, which is worth about $13.95 million.