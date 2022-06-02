Is JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ: YY) On Track To Post A -1390.94% Or More Growth?

During the last session, JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s traded shares were 1.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $35.09, reflecting an intraday loss of -17.22% or -$7.3. The 52-week high for the YY share is $78.60, that puts it down -124.0 from that peak though still a striking 34.06% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $23.14. The company’s market capitalization is $2.53B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.76 million shares, and the average trade volume was 968.06K shares over the past three months.

JOYY Inc. (YY) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. YY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) trade information

JOYY Inc. (YY) registered a -17.22% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -17.22% in intraday trading to $35.09 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.85%, and it has moved by -13.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.47%. The short interest in JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) is 2.78 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.71 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $380.80, which implies an increase of 90.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $271.56 and $523.17 respectively. As a result, YY is trading at a discount of -1390.94% off the target high and -673.9% off the low.

JOYY Inc. (YY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that JOYY Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. JOYY Inc. (YY) shares have gone down -31.46% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 81.06% against 0.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 180.00% this quarter and then jump 3,900.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $609.58 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $653.53 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $636.17 million and $661.71 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -4.20% and then drop by -1.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -15.60%. While earnings are projected to return -234.30% in 2022, the next five years will return 34.79% per annum.

YY Dividends

JOYY Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 23 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for JOYY Inc. is 2.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.81 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

JOYY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY)’s Major holders

JOYY Inc. insiders own 1.63% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.43%, with the float percentage being 73.63%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 321 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.37 million shares (or 9.84% of all shares), a total value of $243.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.5 million shares, is of Ovata Capital Management Ltd’s that is approximately 9.60% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $249.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JOYY Inc. (YY) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Smallcap World Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.78 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.27 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $80.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.78 million, or about 3.11% of the stock, which is worth about $80.96 million.