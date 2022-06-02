Is EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ: EVGO) Stock On Course For Another Boom Or Bust?

During the last session, EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s traded shares were 1.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.18, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.18% or -$0.4. The 52-week high for the EVGO share is $19.59, that puts it down -113.4 from that peak though still a striking 24.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.90. The company’s market capitalization is $2.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.6 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.81 million shares over the past three months.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. EVGO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) trade information

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) registered a -4.18% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.18% in intraday trading to $9.18 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.64%, and it has moved by 0.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -23.63%. The short interest in EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO) is 20.55 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.70, which implies an increase of 32.99% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $9.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, EVGO is trading at a discount of -128.76% off the target high and 1.96% off the low.

EVgo Inc. (EVGO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EVgo Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EVgo Inc. (EVGO) shares have gone down -26.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -27.59% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 13.30% this quarter and then jump 69.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 128.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $10.96 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $14.47 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 82.70% in 2022.

EVGO Dividends

EVgo Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EVgo Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO)’s Major holders

EVgo Inc. insiders own 1.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 49.84%, with the float percentage being 50.39%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 163 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.88 million shares (or 8.52% of all shares), a total value of $75.65 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.64 million shares, is of Pictet Asset Management SA’s that is approximately 5.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $46.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EVgo Inc. (EVGO) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.62 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $18.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.72 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $22.12 million.