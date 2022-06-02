Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Zendesk Inc. (NYSE: ZEN)

During the recent session, Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s traded shares were 0.97 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $91.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.59% or $1.44. The 52-week high for the ZEN share is $153.43, that puts it down -67.57 from that peak though still a striking 4.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $87.48. The company’s market capitalization is $10.44B, and the average trade volume was 2.13 million shares over the past three months.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. ZEN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 19 analysts who have looked at this stock. 11 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) trade information

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) registered a 1.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.59% in intraday trading to $91.56 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.20%, and it has moved by -26.22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.95%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $141.25, which implies an increase of 35.18% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $110.00 and $193.00 respectively. As a result, ZEN is trading at a discount of -110.79% off the target high and -20.14% off the low.

Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Zendesk Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) shares have gone down -11.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 12.70% against 4.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 27.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $405.46 million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $436.57 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -12.30%. While earnings are projected to return 1.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 33.01% per annum.

ZEN Dividends

Zendesk Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Zendesk Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)’s Major holders

Zendesk Inc. insiders own 1.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 101.37%, with the float percentage being 102.41%. Capital World Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 717 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.67 million shares (or 11.97% of all shares), a total value of $1.53 billion in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Zendesk Inc. (ZEN) shares are American Balanced Fund and American Balanced Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that American Balanced Fund owns about 3.67 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $382.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.67 million, or about 3.00% of the stock, which is worth about $382.85 million.