Investing Now Could Prove Beneficial For Under Armour Inc. (NYSE: UA)

During the last session, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s traded shares were 4.7 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.41, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.99% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the UA share is $23.00, that puts it down -144.42 from that peak though still a striking 14.03% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.09. The company’s market capitalization is $4.25B, and the average trade volume was 4.72 million shares over the past three months.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. UA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 3 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

Under Armour Inc. (UA) registered a -2.99% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.99% in intraday trading to $9.41 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.62%, and it has moved by -34.74% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -51.87%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.58, which implies an increase of 39.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, UA is trading at a discount of -123.17% off the target high and -6.27% off the low.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 30. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Under Armour Inc. insiders own 13.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 67.63%, with the float percentage being 78.33%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 550 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 23.66 million shares (or 9.34% of all shares), a total value of $426.88 million in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Under Armour Inc. (UA) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Hartford Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 6.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.51 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $101.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.33 million, or about 2.50% of the stock, which is worth about $101.18 million.