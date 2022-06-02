How Will FinVolution Group (NYSE: FINV) Look After It Drops -130.31% From Its Highs?

During the last session, FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s traded shares were 1.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.89. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.52, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.36% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the FINV share is $10.41, that puts it down -130.31 from that peak though still a striking 40.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.68. The company’s market capitalization is $1.30B, and the average trade volume was 735.53K shares over the past three months.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV) trade information

FinVolution Group (FINV) registered a 7.36% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.36% in intraday trading to $4.52 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.18%, and it has moved by 20.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -46.32%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $38.45, which implies an increase of 88.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $33.02 and $47.34 respectively. As a result, FINV is trading at a discount of -947.35% off the target high and -630.53% off the low.

FinVolution Group (FINV) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 10.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.56 billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 113.00%. While earnings are projected to return 27.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 0.78% per annum.

FINV Dividends

FinVolution Group is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 09 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for FinVolution Group is 0.20, with the dividend yield indicating at 4.54 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV)’s Major holders

FinVolution Group insiders own 23.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 42.71%, with the float percentage being 55.90%. Susquehanna International Group, LLP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 117 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 32.98 million shares (or 19.47% of all shares), a total value of $162.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 22.64 million shares, is of Gold Dragon Worldwide Asset Management Ltd.’s that is approximately 13.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $111.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FinVolution Group (FINV) shares are Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns about 4.4 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $17.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.99 million, or about 1.17% of the stock, which is worth about $7.86 million.