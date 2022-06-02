How Could You Make A Quick Recovery From Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Given A -144.74% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s traded shares were 3.66 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.44. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $55.57, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.31% or -$2.5. The 52-week high for the RCL share is $98.27, that puts it down -76.84 from that peak though still a striking 12.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $48.90. The company’s market capitalization is $13.52B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 4.62 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.78 million shares over the past three months.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. RCL has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.24.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) trade information

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) registered a -4.31% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -4.31% in intraday trading to $55.57 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.74%, and it has moved by -29.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.70%. The short interest in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) is 12.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $82.18, which implies an increase of 32.38% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $57.00 and $136.00 respectively. As a result, RCL is trading at a discount of -144.74% off the target high and -2.57% off the low.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) shares have gone down -20.41% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 68.37% against 27.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 55.70% this quarter and then jump 117.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 482.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.13 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.06 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $149.69 million and $456.96 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1,321.10% and then jump by 569.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -40.70%. While earnings are projected to return 22.80% in 2022.

RCL Dividends

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)’s Major holders

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. insiders own 13.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.47%, with the float percentage being 88.72%. Capital International Investors is the largest shareholder of the company, while 964 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 27.36 million shares (or 10.73% of all shares), a total value of $2.1 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.74 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 9.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.83 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) shares are Growth Fund Of America Inc and Investment Company Of America. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Growth Fund Of America Inc owns about 19.63 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.70 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.58 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 11.67 million, or about 4.58% of the stock, which is worth about $897.62 million.