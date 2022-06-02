How Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: BALY) Could Be A Loss Maker Since It Is Down -29.32% YTD?

During the recent session, Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY)’s traded shares were 0.67 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $27.59, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.57% or $0.69. The 52-week high for the BALY share is $59.64, that puts it down -116.17 from that peak though still a striking 22.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.25. The company’s market capitalization is $1.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 492.19K shares over the past three months.

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) trade information

Bally’s Corporation (BALY) registered a 2.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.57% in intraday trading to $27.59 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.55%, and it has moved by -11.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.89%. The short interest in Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY) is 2.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.42 day(s) to cover.

Bally’s Corporation (BALY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Bally’s Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Bally’s Corporation (BALY) shares have gone down -29.84% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 20.00% against 26.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -90.70% this quarter and then jump 150.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 81.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $600.9 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $632.93 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.90%. While earnings are projected to return -381.10% in 2022.

BALY Dividends

Bally’s Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Bally’s Corporation (NYSE:BALY)’s Major holders

Bally’s Corporation insiders own 38.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.65%, with the float percentage being 118.79%. Standard General L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 216 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.42 million shares (or 21.02% of all shares), a total value of $434.83 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.07 million shares, is of Par Capital Management Inc’s that is approximately 3.80% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $78.61 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Bally’s Corporation (BALY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Invesco American Value Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.0 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.19 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.81 million, or about 1.49% of the stock, which is worth about $28.92 million.