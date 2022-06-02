HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: HPK) Is Up 78.02% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Up 136.20% – What To Do Now

During the last session, HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s traded shares were 1.16 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.50% or $2.71. The 52-week high for the HPK share is $38.21, that puts it down -10.5 from that peak though still a striking 78.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.60. The company’s market capitalization is $3.36B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.45 million shares, and the average trade volume was 524.81K shares over the past three months.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. HPK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.49.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) trade information

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) registered a 8.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.50% in intraday trading to $34.58 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 24.25%, and it has moved by 28.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 242.99%. The short interest in HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK) is 1.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $39.38, which implies an increase of 12.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $38.75 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, HPK is trading at a discount of -15.67% off the target high and -12.06% off the low.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that HighPeak Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) shares have gone up 154.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 574.24% against 23.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 303.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $112.7 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $187.57 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 152.90% in 2022.

HPK Dividends

HighPeak Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 14 and March 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for HighPeak Energy Inc. is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.29 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

HighPeak Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK)’s Major holders

HighPeak Energy Inc. insiders own 94.09% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.73%, with the float percentage being 130.68%. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 78 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.0 million shares (or 5.16% of all shares), a total value of $111.0 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.54 million shares, is of Syntal Capital Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 0.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.88 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of HighPeak Energy Inc. (HPK) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Invesco ETF Tr II-Invesco DWA Small Cap Momentum ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.03 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 99350.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $2.1 million.