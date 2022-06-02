GasLog Partners LP (NYSE: GLOP) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s traded shares were 1.69 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.96% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the GLOP share is $6.15, that puts it down -4.77 from that peak though still a striking 50.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.92. The company’s market capitalization is $299.02M, and the average trade volume was 486.27K shares over the past three months.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) trade information

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) registered a 10.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.96% in intraday trading to $5.87 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.29%, and it has moved by 14.42% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 92.46%.

GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that GasLog Partners LP has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) shares have gone up 29.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 29.50% against 20.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 230.00% this quarter and then jump 29.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $81.66 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $83.09 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -17.30%. While earnings are projected to return -190.40% in 2022, the next five years will return -11.10% per annum.

GLOP Dividends

GasLog Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for GasLog Partners LP is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.68 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 15.10%.

GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP)’s Major holders

GasLog Partners LP insiders own 29.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.49%, with the float percentage being 36.28%. Invesco Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.37 million shares (or 4.63% of all shares), a total value of $10.08 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.01 million shares, is of Lonestar Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.97% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GasLog Partners LP (GLOP) shares are Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund and Invesco Steelpath MLP Income Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Invesco Steelpath MLP Select 40 Fund owns about 1.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.29 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.18 million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $4.29 million.