For Risk-Tolerant Investors, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTGN) Stands Out As A Strong Investment Choice

During the last session, VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s traded shares were 1.0 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.98. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.14, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.87% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the VTGN share is $3.55, that puts it down -211.4 from that peak though still a striking 15.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.96. The company’s market capitalization is $226.60M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.05 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.51 million shares over the past three months.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) trade information

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) registered a -0.87% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.87% in intraday trading to $1.14 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.76%, and it has moved by -10.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.22%. The short interest in VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) is 10.69 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.27 day(s) to cover.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shares have gone down -40.93% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.10% against 0.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 70.00% this quarter and then drop -50.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 21.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $350k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $350k by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $442k and $350k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -20.80% and then drop by 0.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 55.80%. While earnings are projected to return 2.20% in 2022.

VTGN Dividends

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 09 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN)’s Major holders

VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 0.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.79%, with the float percentage being 72.99%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 144 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 16.3 million shares (or 7.89% of all shares), a total value of $31.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 16.3 million shares, is of NEA Management Company, LLC’s that is approximately 7.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $31.79 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of VistaGen Therapeutics Inc. (VTGN) shares are SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF owns about 5.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $9.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 5.51 million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $10.73 million.