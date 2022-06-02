Following Its 52-Week Low, Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE: ESTE)’S Share Price Rose 64.27% And Its YTD Numbers Rise 79.34%

During the last session, Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s traded shares were 1.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.62, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.88% or $1.6. The 52-week high for the ESTE share is $19.83, that puts it down -1.07 from that peak though still a striking 64.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.01. The company’s market capitalization is $2.09B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.14 million shares over the past three months.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.40. ESTE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.94.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) trade information

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) registered a 8.88% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.88% in intraday trading to $19.62 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.77%, and it has moved by 45.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 90.12%. The short interest in Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) is 5.51 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.13, which implies an increase of 21.93% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $33.00 respectively. As a result, ESTE is trading at a discount of -68.2% off the target high and 23.55% off the low.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Earthstone Energy Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) shares have gone up 91.98% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 217.60% against 23.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 261.50% this quarter and then jump 180.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 207.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $346.12 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $381.99 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $89.67 million and $91.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 286.00% and then jump by 317.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 17.50%. While earnings are projected to return 256.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 35.00% per annum.

ESTE Dividends

Earthstone Energy Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Earthstone Energy Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s Major holders

Earthstone Energy Inc. insiders own 17.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.81%, with the float percentage being 91.84%. Warburg Pincus LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 153 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.24 million shares (or 16.74% of all shares), a total value of $144.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.3 million shares, is of Encap Energy Capital Fund VIII, L.P.’s that is approximately 2.91% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $29.09 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Earthstone Energy Inc. (ESTE) shares are American Century Small Cap Value Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that American Century Small Cap Value Fund owns about 1.25 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.57 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.62 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.11 million, or about 1.41% of the stock, which is worth about $14.49 million.