FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE: FLNG) Is Increase 82.94%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the recent session, FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s traded shares were 1.08 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $30.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.04% or $2.52. The 52-week high for the FLNG share is $32.77, that puts it down -7.8 from that peak though still a striking 58.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.50. The company’s market capitalization is $1.48B, and the average trade volume was 549.91K shares over the past three months.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) trade information

FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) registered a 9.04% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.04% in intraday trading to $30.40 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.05%, and it has moved by -2.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 82.94%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.99, which implies a decrease of -8.61% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.35 and $34.27 respectively. As a result, FLNG is trading at a discount of -12.73% off the target high and 42.93% off the low.

FLNG Dividends

FLEX LNG Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for FLEX LNG Ltd. is 3.00, with the dividend yield indicating at 10.76 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG)’s Major holders

FLEX LNG Ltd. insiders own 47.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.76%, with the float percentage being 43.15%. Janus Henderson Group PLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 108 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.23 million shares (or 4.14% of all shares), a total value of $52.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.05 million shares, is of Mondrian Investment Partners Ltd’s that is approximately 1.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $30.05 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG) shares are DFA Continental Small Company Series and iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that DFA Continental Small Company Series owns about 0.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.17 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 0.30% of the stock, which is worth about $3.16 million.