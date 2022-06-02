EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) Drops -82.73% From Highs, Now What?

During the last session, EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)’s traded shares were 1.0 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $21.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.19% or $0.25. The 52-week high for the ESMT share is $38.83, that puts it down -82.73 from that peak though still a striking 21.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.76. The company’s market capitalization is $3.42B, and the average trade volume was 432.30K shares over the past three months.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. ESMT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT) trade information

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) registered a 1.19% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.19% in intraday trading to $21.25 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.25%, and it has moved by 0.33% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.21, which implies an increase of 24.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20.92 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, ESMT is trading at a discount of -64.71% off the target high and 1.55% off the low.

EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EngageSmart Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) shares have gone down -2.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 650.00% against 4.60. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $69.79 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $74.47 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -33.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 39.31% per annum.

ESMT Dividends

EngageSmart Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE:ESMT)’s Major holders

EngageSmart Inc. insiders own 7.31% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.66%, with the float percentage being 95.65%. General Atlantic, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 107 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 97.21 million shares (or 59.78% of all shares), a total value of $2.34 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 26.93 million shares, is of Summit Partners, L.P.’s that is approximately 16.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $573.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) shares are Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Blue Chip Growth Fund owns about 1.81 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $39.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.48 million, or about 0.91% of the stock, which is worth about $32.62 million.