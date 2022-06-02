EDR’s 5.49% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the last session, Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s traded shares were 3.38 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.11, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.68% or -$0.61. The 52-week high for the EDR share is $35.28, that puts it down -59.57 from that peak though still a striking 21.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.42. The company’s market capitalization is $10.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.02 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.59 million shares over the past three months.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. EDR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.42.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) trade information

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) registered a -2.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.68% in intraday trading to $22.11 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.49%, and it has moved by -3.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -24.77%. The short interest in Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR) is 6.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $32.83, which implies an increase of 32.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, EDR is trading at a discount of -85.44% off the target high and -13.07% off the low.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) shares have gone down -21.37% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 23.15% against 14.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.47 billion as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.16 billion by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.07 billion and $1.11 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 37.80% and then jump by 4.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -32.90%. While earnings are projected to return 55.20% in 2022.

EDR Dividends

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s Major holders

Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. insiders own 0.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.19%, with the float percentage being 99.88%. Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 166 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 91.98 million shares (or 33.36% of all shares), a total value of $3.21 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.04 million shares, is of Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s that is approximately 7.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $734.04 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Endeavor Group Holdings Inc. (EDR) shares are New Perspective Fund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that New Perspective Fund Inc owns about 6.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $213.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 4.13 million, or about 1.50% of the stock, which is worth about $144.04 million.