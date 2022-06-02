Does Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ: URBN) Still Look Attractive After A 22.07% Selloff Last Week?

During the recent session, Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s traded shares were 0.6 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.45. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $21.96, reflecting an intraday loss of 0.00% or $0.0. The 52-week high for the URBN share is $42.10, that puts it down -91.71 from that peak though still a striking 18.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $17.81. The company’s market capitalization is $1.99B, and the average trade volume was 2.12 million shares over the past three months.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.30. URBN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 10 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.42.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) trade information

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) registered a 0.00% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet 0.00% in intraday trading to $21.96 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.07%, and it has moved by -10.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.01%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.31, which implies an increase of 13.24% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, URBN is trading at a discount of -59.38% off the target high and 22.59% off the low.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Urban Outfitters Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) shares have gone down -30.66% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -22.68% against -5.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -22.20% this quarter and then drop -23.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07 billion as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 12 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.21 billion by the end of Jul 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 11.00%. While earnings are projected to return -5.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.25% per annum.

URBN Dividends

Urban Outfitters Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Urban Outfitters Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s Major holders

Urban Outfitters Inc. insiders own 40.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.50%, with the float percentage being 122.56%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 330 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.14 million shares (or 9.56% of all shares), a total value of $268.45 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.05 million shares, is of Shapiro Capital Management Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 9.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $265.8 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Urban Outfitters Inc. (URBN) shares are MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that MFS Series Trust XI-MFS Mid Cap Value Fund owns about 2.04 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $59.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.82 million, or about 1.90% of the stock, which is worth about $52.22 million.