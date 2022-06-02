Could Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: IMMX) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s traded shares were 1.67 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.85, reflecting an intraday loss of -13.55% or -$0.29. The 52-week high for the IMMX share is $8.68, that puts it down -369.19 from that peak though still a striking 32.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.25. The company’s market capitalization is $28.43M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 12.75 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.09 million shares over the past three months.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) trade information

Immix Biopharma Inc. (IMMX) registered a -13.55% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -13.55% in intraday trading to $1.85 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -21.28%, and it has moved by 40.15% in 30 days. The short interest in Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX) is 76110.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.5 day(s) to cover.

IMMX Dividends

Immix Biopharma Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Immix Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:IMMX)’s Major holders

Immix Biopharma Inc. insiders own 62.61% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 2.73%, with the float percentage being 7.31%. Murchinson Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.7 million shares (or 5.02% of all shares), a total value of $2.48 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Altium Capital Management, LP’s that is approximately 0.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.44 million.

Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that 360 Funds-Timber Point Global Tactical Allocation Fd owns about 35000.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.12 million market value.