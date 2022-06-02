Could 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: ATNF) Regain All Of Its Losses Given A -21.85% Dip From High?

During the last session, 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s traded shares were 2.68 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.13, reflecting an intraday gain of 31.48% or $0.51. The 52-week high for the ATNF share is $11.75, that puts it down -451.64 from that peak though still a striking 53.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.00. The company’s market capitalization is $69.97M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.43 million shares, and the average trade volume was 389.95K shares over the past three months.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. ATNF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.13.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) trade information

180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) registered a 31.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 31.48% in intraday trading to $2.13 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 71.77%, and it has moved by 26.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -76.59%. The short interest in 180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF) is 1.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.92 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.00, which implies an increase of 57.4% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $5.00 respectively. As a result, ATNF is trading at a discount of -134.74% off the target high and -134.74% off the low.

While earnings are projected to return 2.00% in 2022.

ATNF Dividends

180 Life Sciences Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

180 Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ:ATNF)’s Major holders

180 Life Sciences Corp. insiders own 35.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.14%, with the float percentage being 12.60%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 39 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.08 million shares (or 3.18% of all shares), a total value of $2.81 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.37 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 1.08% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.95 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of 180 Life Sciences Corp. (ATNF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.07 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.75 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.27 million, or about 0.79% of the stock, which is worth about $1.05 million.