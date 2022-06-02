Clarivate Plc (NYSE: CLVT)’s Stock Is Down -54.09% Since The Beginning Of The Year, Likely To Sustain The Trend In 2022

During the recent session, Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s traded shares were 1.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $14.76, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.50% or $0.77. The 52-week high for the CLVT share is $34.79, that puts it down -135.7 from that peak though still a striking 20.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.71. The company’s market capitalization is $8.84B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 6.0 million shares, and the average trade volume was 5.29 million shares over the past three months.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. CLVT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.21.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) trade information

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) registered a 5.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.50% in intraday trading to $14.76 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.64%, and it has moved by -10.61% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -54.09%. The short interest in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) is 33.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.29, which implies an increase of 19.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, CLVT is trading at a discount of -55.83% off the target high and -8.4% off the low.

Clarivate Plc (CLVT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Clarivate Plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Clarivate Plc (CLVT) shares have gone down -40.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 25.00% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 23.50% this quarter and then jump 37.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 50.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $697.54 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $690.42 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 32.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 24.20% per annum.

CLVT Dividends

Clarivate Plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT)’s Major holders

Clarivate Plc insiders own 9.94% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.53%, with the float percentage being 109.40%. Leonard Green & Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 459 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 116.67 million shares (or 17.35% of all shares), a total value of $2.74 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 44.09 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 6.56% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.04 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Clarivate Plc (CLVT) shares are Fidelity Magellan Fund Inc and Price (T.Rowe) Mid Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Magellan Fund Inc owns about 17.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $261.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 16.74 million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $393.81 million.