Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) Stock Dropped -22.36% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s traded shares were 33.06 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.06. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.95% or -$0.41. The 52-week high for the CCL share is $31.52, that puts it down -134.0 from that peak though still a striking 14.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.56. The company’s market capitalization is $14.35B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 41.9 million shares, and the average trade volume was 38.60 million shares over the past three months.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) trade information

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) registered a -2.95% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.95% in intraday trading to $13.47 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.54%, and it has moved by -22.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -56.98%. The short interest in Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL) is 105.2 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.97 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22.15, which implies an increase of 39.19% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $38.00 respectively. As a result, CCL is trading at a discount of -182.11% off the target high and -11.36% off the low.

Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carnival Corporation & plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) shares have gone down -23.55% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 67.42% against 27.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 709.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.63 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.99 billion by the end of Aug 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.70%. While earnings are projected to return 35.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.95% per annum.

CCL Dividends

Carnival Corporation & plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings between June 22 and June 27. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE:CCL)’s Major holders

Carnival Corporation & plc insiders own 8.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.47%, with the float percentage being 58.69%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 998 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 90.11 million shares (or 9.11% of all shares), a total value of $1.82 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50.83 million shares, is of Public Investment Fund’s that is approximately 5.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.03 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 23.71 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.40 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $476.96 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 19.04 million, or about 1.92% of the stock, which is worth about $384.91 million.