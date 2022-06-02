Can Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Up 31.99% YTD?

During the recent session, Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s traded shares were 20.11 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.37. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $5.77, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.59% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the AUY share is $6.40, that puts it down -10.92 from that peak though still a striking 35.88% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.70. The company’s market capitalization is $5.40B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 33.41 million shares, and the average trade volume was 23.31 million shares over the past three months.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) trade information

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) registered a 3.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.59% in intraday trading to $5.77 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.34%, and it has moved by 5.09% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 3.15%. The short interest in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) is 13.76 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.69 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Yamana Gold Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) shares have gone up 39.25% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.50% against 15.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $474.01 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $487.17 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $437.4 million and $452.2 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.40% and then jump by 7.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 20.10%. While earnings are projected to return -28.40% in 2022.

AUY Dividends

Yamana Gold Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 10 and February 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Yamana Gold Inc. is 0.12, with the dividend yield indicating at 2.15 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)’s Major holders

Yamana Gold Inc. insiders own 0.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.82%, with the float percentage being 59.03%. Van Eck Associates Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 466 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 109.4 million shares (or 11.38% of all shares), a total value of $610.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 101.74 million shares, is of Van Eck Associates Corporation’s that is approximately 10.59% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $429.36 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Yamana Gold Inc. (AUY) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 44.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $218.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 44.5 million, or about 4.63% of the stock, which is worth about $183.35 million.