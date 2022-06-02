Can Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SPR) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -25.62% YTD?

During the last session, Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s traded shares were 2.13 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.79. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.05, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.01% or $0.63. The 52-week high for the SPR share is $53.31, that puts it down -66.33 from that peak though still a striking 12.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.10. The company’s market capitalization is $3.22B, and the average trade volume was 2.12 million shares over the past three months.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR) trade information

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) registered a 2.01% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.01% in intraday trading to $32.05 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.65%, and it has moved by -23.34% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.73%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) shares have gone down -15.35% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 96.53% against 12.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.90% this quarter and then jump 96.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.28 billion as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.37 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -27.80%. While earnings are projected to return 38.00% in 2022.

SPR Dividends

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 21 and February 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. is 0.04, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.12 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 0.50%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SPR)’s Major holders

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. insiders own 1.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.91%, with the float percentage being 82.76%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 445 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.32 million shares (or 8.87% of all shares), a total value of $401.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.93 million shares, is of Wellington Management Group, LLP’s that is approximately 5.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $255.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings Inc. (SPR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 2.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $128.79 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.64 million, or about 2.51% of the stock, which is worth about $113.73 million.