Can Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) Still Be Considered A Loss When It’s Down -22.80% YTD?

During the last session, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s traded shares were 1.87 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.13% or $0.38. The 52-week high for the ASO share is $51.08, that puts it down -50.72 from that peak though still a striking 25.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.10. The company’s market capitalization is $2.89B, and the average trade volume was 3.29 million shares over the past three months.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. ASO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.41.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) trade information

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) registered a 1.13% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.13% in intraday trading to $33.89 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.75%, and it has moved by -11.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.55%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $55.27, which implies an increase of 38.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $49.00 and $70.00 respectively. As a result, ASO is trading at a discount of -106.55% off the target high and -44.59% off the low.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) shares have gone down -24.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.63% against 4.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.40% this quarter and then drop -5.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -1.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.44 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.77 billion by the end of Jul 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 63.30%. While earnings are projected to return 87.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 11.00% per annum.

ASO Dividends

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. is 0.30, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.89 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO)’s Major holders

Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. insiders own 2.04% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 112.74%, with the float percentage being 115.08%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 426 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 14.02 million shares (or 16.26% of all shares), a total value of $615.66 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.56 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 15.72% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $534.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO) shares are Fidelity Contrafund Inc and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Contrafund Inc owns about 3.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $114.9 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.66 million, or about 3.08% of the stock, which is worth about $116.68 million.