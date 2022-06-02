Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Is Down -4.60% In A Month. Could There Be Any Hope That It Will Rise Soon?

During the recent session, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s traded shares were 2.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.88. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $25.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.94% or $1.69. The 52-week high for the CCJ share is $32.49, that puts it down -25.11 from that peak though still a striking 40.93% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.34. The company’s market capitalization is $9.43B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 5.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 8.87 million shares over the past three months.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. CCJ has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) registered a 6.94% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.94% in intraday trading to $25.97 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.36%, and it has moved by -4.60% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.96%. The short interest in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is 9.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.14 day(s) to cover.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cameco Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares have gone up 4.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 155.00% against 19.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 100.00% this quarter and then jump 127.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 16.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $391.42 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $323.53 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -10.60%. While earnings are projected to return -92.10% in 2022.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 08 and February 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Cameco Corporation is 0.10, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.39 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Cameco Corporation insiders own 0.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 66.20%, with the float percentage being 66.28%. Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 698 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 17.33 million shares (or 4.35% of all shares), a total value of $377.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 17.07 million shares, is of Mirae Asset Global Investments Co., Ltd.’s that is approximately 4.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $496.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cameco Corporation (CCJ) shares are Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF owns about 13.21 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $256.71 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 10.58 million, or about 2.66% of the stock, which is worth about $230.78 million.