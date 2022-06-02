BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS): How Much Is It Worth And What Should Investors Do?

During the recent session, BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s traded shares were 0.62 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.73. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $3.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.94% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the BRFS share is $6.07, that puts it down -92.7 from that peak though still a striking 26.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.30. The company’s market capitalization is $3.28B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.55 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.61 million shares over the past three months.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.40. BRFS has a Sell rating from 4 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.02.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) trade information

BRF S.A. (BRFS) registered a -0.94% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.94% in intraday trading to $3.15 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.43%, and it has moved by 20.45% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.70%. The short interest in BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) is 11.11 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.08 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3.93, which implies an increase of 19.85% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.39 and $6.05 respectively. As a result, BRFS is trading at a discount of -92.06% off the target high and 24.13% off the low.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that BRF S.A. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. BRF S.A. (BRFS) shares have gone down -9.40% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -145.45% against 4.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 20.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.33 billion as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.54 billion by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $1.99 billion and $2.09 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 17.50% and then jump by 22.00% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.20%. While earnings are projected to return -63.90% in 2022, the next five years will return -11.20% per annum.

BRFS Dividends

BRF S.A. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

BRF S.A. (NYSE:BRFS)’s Major holders

BRF S.A. insiders own 1.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.90%, with the float percentage being 5.97%. Allspring Global Investments Holdings, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 141 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 25.0 million shares (or 2.31% of all shares), a total value of $99.24 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.26 million shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 0.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $36.77 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of BRF S.A. (BRFS) shares are Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund and Delaware Group Global & International Funds-Emerging Markets Fd. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund owns about 10.96 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.01 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.5 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 6.85 million, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $21.71 million.