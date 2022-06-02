Boom Or Bust? Where Will Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RPTX) Stock Go Next?

During the recent session, Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s traded shares were 15.8 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $11.68, reflecting an intraday gain of 33.49% or $2.93. The 52-week high for the RPTX share is $35.75, that puts it down -206.08 from that peak though still a striking 30.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.06. The company’s market capitalization is $357.52M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 167.37K shares over the past three months.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) trade information

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) registered a 33.49% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 33.49% in intraday trading to $11.68 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.02%, and it has moved by -24.24% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.75%. The short interest in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) is 1.95 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.89, which implies an increase of 68.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $54.00 respectively. As a result, RPTX is trading at a discount of -362.33% off the target high and -11.3% off the low.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Repare Therapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) shares have gone down -62.72% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -19.08% against 0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -18.30% this quarter and then drop -4.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.58 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.62 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $279k and $140k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 824.70% and then jump by 1,771.40% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -95.30% in 2022.

RPTX Dividends

Repare Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 10 and August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)’s Major holders

Repare Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 11.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.66%, with the float percentage being 103.40%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.86 million shares (or 13.98% of all shares), a total value of $83.43 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.32 million shares, is of Orbimed Advisors LLC.’s that is approximately 7.93% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $47.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (RPTX) shares are ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that ARK ETF Tr-ARK Genomic Revolution ETF owns about 2.85 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.81 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.71 million, or about 1.68% of the stock, which is worth about $11.33 million.