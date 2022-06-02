Boom Or Bust: Where Does Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE: SAVE) Stock Go From Here?

During the recent session, Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.25. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $20.90, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.96% or $0.6. The 52-week high for the SAVE share is $37.19, that puts it down -77.94 from that peak though still a striking 23.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.92. The company’s market capitalization is $2.14B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.5 million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.94 million shares over the past three months.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.70. SAVE has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) trade information

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) registered a 2.96% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.96% in intraday trading to $20.90 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.63%, and it has moved by -5.14% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -44.29%. The short interest in Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) is 9.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 2.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.14, which implies an increase of 25.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, SAVE is trading at a discount of -91.39% off the target high and -5.26% off the low.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Spirit Airlines Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) shares have gone down -2.92% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.67% against 33.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -8.80% this quarter and then jump 94.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 57.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.34 billion as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.33 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -26.20%. While earnings are projected to return 21.40% in 2022.

SAVE Dividends

Spirit Airlines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between July 26 and August 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Spirit Airlines Inc. (NYSE:SAVE)’s Major holders

Spirit Airlines Inc. insiders own 0.43% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 70.81%, with the float percentage being 71.11%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 327 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 9.94 million shares (or 9.15% of all shares), a total value of $217.29 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.09 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 6.53% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $155.06 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Spirit Airlines Inc. (SAVE) shares are ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that ETF Series Solutions-U.S. Global Jets ETF owns about 4.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $95.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.1 million, or about 2.85% of the stock, which is worth about $67.72 million.