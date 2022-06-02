As The Stock Rises By 70.73% Year-To-Date, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE: VIST)’S Stock Continues To Progress In 2022

During the last session, Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s traded shares were 1.13 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.10, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.33% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the VIST share is $10.06, that puts it down -10.55 from that peak though still a striking 62.86% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.38. The company’s market capitalization is $804.71M, and the average trade volume was 712.64K shares over the past three months.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST) trade information

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) registered a -0.33% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.33% in intraday trading to $9.10 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.90%, and it has moved by 7.95% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 131.55%.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares have gone up 81.27% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 209.26% against 0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 616.70% this quarter and then jump 980.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 41.30% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return 225.90% in 2022.

VIST Dividends

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:VIST)’s Major holders

Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. insiders own 15.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 25.76%, with the float percentage being 30.65%. Oaktree Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.22 million shares (or 3.70% of all shares), a total value of $17.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.22 million shares, is of Oaktree Capital Management Lp’s that is approximately 3.70% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $17.14 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Vista Energy S.A.B. de C.V. (VIST) shares are USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Emerging Markets Fd and SPDR (R) Idx Shares-SPDR (R) Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that USAA Mutual Fd Tr-Emerging Markets Fd owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.91 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 83165.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $0.44 million.