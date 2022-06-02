Albemarle Corporation (NYSE: ALB): A Look At Its Value

During the recent session, Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $246.23, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.54% or $6.11. The 52-week high for the ALB share is $291.48, that puts it down -18.38 from that peak though still a striking 35.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $157.82. The company’s market capitalization is $26.47B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.84 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.22 million shares over the past three months.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) trade information

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) registered a 2.54% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.54% in intraday trading to $246.23 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.25%, and it has moved by 25.44% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.95%. The short interest in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) is 1.8 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.38 day(s) to cover.

Albemarle Corporation (ALB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Albemarle Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Albemarle Corporation (ALB) shares have gone down -9.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 203.71% against 8.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 234.80% this quarter and then jump 227.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 73.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.43 billion as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.58 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $786.42 million and $770.38 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 81.30% and then jump by 104.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -22.90%. While earnings are projected to return -69.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 46.14% per annum.

ALB Dividends

Albemarle Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 02 and August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Albemarle Corporation is 1.58, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.66 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB)’s Major holders

Albemarle Corporation insiders own 0.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.49%, with the float percentage being 84.63%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,203 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 13.66 million shares (or 11.66% of all shares), a total value of $3.02 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.92 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.47% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.19 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Albemarle Corporation (ALB) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Franklin Managed Trust – Rising Dividends Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.32 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $777.18 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.68 million, or about 2.29% of the stock, which is worth about $592.28 million.