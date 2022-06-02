After A -5.14% Drop In The Last Week, Does Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ: RADI) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the last session, Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s traded shares were 2.36 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.40% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the RADI share is $18.79, that puts it down -25.6 from that peak though still a striking 21.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.70. The company’s market capitalization is $1.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.02 million shares over the past three months.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) trade information

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) registered a 0.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.40% in intraday trading to $14.96 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.14%, and it has moved by 24.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.71%. The short interest in Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) is 5.96 million shares and it means that shorts have 9.26 day(s) to cover.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 30.00% this quarter and then drop -90.90% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $34.09 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $36.5 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 55.00% in 2022.

RADI Dividends

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 28 and April 01. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)’s Major holders

Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. insiders own 5.11% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 104.00%, with the float percentage being 109.61%. Centerbridge Partners, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 218 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 10.93 million shares (or 11.78% of all shares), a total value of $175.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.13 million shares, is of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 9.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $146.97 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Radius Global Infrastructure Inc. (RADI) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Ultimus Managers Tr-Westwood Quality SmallCap Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.74 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.87 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $27.99 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.45 million, or about 1.56% of the stock, which is worth about $19.94 million.