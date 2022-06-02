After A 13.72% Jump In The Last Week, Does Enerplus Corporation (NYSE: ERF) Still Make Sense To Buy?

During the recent session, Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s traded shares were 0.81 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.51. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $15.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.73% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the ERF share is $15.50, that puts it down -1.44 from that peak though still a striking 68.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.78. The company’s market capitalization is $3.54B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.49 million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.73 million shares over the past three months.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. ERF has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 13 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.82.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) trade information

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) registered a 0.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.73% in intraday trading to $15.28 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.72%, and it has moved by 25.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 105.83%. The short interest in Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF) is 3.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.32 day(s) to cover.

Enerplus Corporation (ERF) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Enerplus Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Enerplus Corporation (ERF) shares have gone up 60.70% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 245.36% against -3.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 555.60% this quarter and then jump 220.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.50% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -11.50%. While earnings are projected to return 129.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 28.22% per annum.

ERF Dividends

Enerplus Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Enerplus Corporation is 0.17, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.13 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Enerplus Corporation (NYSE:ERF)’s Major holders

Enerplus Corporation insiders own 0.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.00%, with the float percentage being 57.18%. KGH Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 263 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 12.34 million shares (or 5.10% of all shares), a total value of $156.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.5 million shares, is of Ninepoint Partners LP’s that is approximately 3.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $120.65 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Enerplus Corporation (ERF) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx and Vanguard Tax Managed Fund-Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx owns about 3.29 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.36 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $38.04 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.8 million, or about 0.75% of the stock, which is worth about $19.09 million.