Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) Shares Have Been Down About -68.42% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the recent session, Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s traded shares were 1.28 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.55. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -42.49% or -$0.64. The 52-week high for the AGLE share is $8.50, that puts it down -888.37 from that peak though still a striking -50.0% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.29. The company’s market capitalization is $90.57M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 596.74K shares over the past three months.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) trade information

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) registered a -42.49% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -42.49% in intraday trading to $0.86 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.49%, and it has moved by -1.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -77.34%. The short interest in Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) is 2.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 89.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, AGLE is trading at a discount of -1876.74% off the target high and -365.12% off the low.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) shares have gone down -75.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -16.00% against 0.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -210.00% this quarter and then jump 3.20% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -84.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $570k as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $540k by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 9.70%. While earnings are projected to return 12.00% in 2022.

AGLE Dividends

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 03 and August 08. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE)’s Major holders

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. insiders own 2.00% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.84%, with the float percentage being 75.35%. Suvretta Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 133 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.06 million shares (or 8.05% of all shares), a total value of $9.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.41 million shares, is of Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC’s that is approximately 6.76% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $7.84 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Aeglea BioTherapeutics Inc. (AGLE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.31 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.24 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.91 million, or about 1.81% of the stock, which is worth about $2.52 million.