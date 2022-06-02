ACOR’s 1.55% Gain This Week Has Revealed Something We Didn’t Know Before

During the recent session, Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s traded shares were 0.89 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $0.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -14.34% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the ACOR share is $6.36, that puts it down -1573.68 from that peak though still a striking -5.26% loss since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.40. The company’s market capitalization is $5.83M, and the average trade volume was 160.13K shares over the past three months.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR) trade information

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) registered a -14.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -14.34% in intraday trading to $0.38 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.55%, and it has moved by -66.05% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -88.14%.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) estimates and forecasts

In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -15.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $36.97 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $26 million by the end of Mar 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $38.16 million and $28.86 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -3.10% and then drop by -9.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.40%. While earnings are projected to return 20.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 29.00% per annum.

ACOR Dividends

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ACOR)’s Major holders

Acorda Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 1.33% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.74%, with the float percentage being 27.10%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.71 million shares (or 5.39% of all shares), a total value of $1.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.65 million shares, is of Canyon Capital Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 4.90% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.55 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Acorda Therapeutics Inc. (ACOR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.44 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 1.25% of the stock, which is worth about $0.4 million.