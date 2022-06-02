A Stock You Ought To Watch Is PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PMCB)

During the recent session, PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB)’s traded shares were 2.08 million, with the beta value of the company hitting -0.01. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $2.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.87% or $0.02. The 52-week high for the PMCB share is $21.45, that puts it down -820.6 from that peak though still a striking 23.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.79. The company’s market capitalization is $47.03M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 56070.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 387.51K shares over the past three months.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (PMCB) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. PMCB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.04.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) trade information

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (PMCB) registered a 0.87% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.87% in intraday trading to $2.33 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.21%, and it has moved by 0.87% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -87.83%. The short interest in PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB) is 0.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.56 day(s) to cover.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (PMCB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (PMCB) shares have gone down -10.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 90.20% against 11.00.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.20%. While earnings are projected to return 41.80% in 2022.

PMCB Dividends

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on December 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PMCB)’s Major holders

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc. insiders own 3.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.76%, with the float percentage being 22.61%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 29 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.22 million shares (or 0.05% of all shares), a total value of $3.04 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.66 million shares, is of Shay Capital LLC’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.66 million.

Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.02 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.48 million market value.