A Quick Glance At Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: PYXS) Stock: It Is up 17.99% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -78.21 Percent

During the last session, Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s traded shares were 1.71 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.39, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.24% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the PYXS share is $19.00, that puts it down -694.98 from that peak though still a striking 17.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.96. The company’s market capitalization is $76.89M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.32 million shares, and the average trade volume was 174.94K shares over the past three months.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. PYXS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.76.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) trade information

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) registered a -3.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.24% in intraday trading to $2.39 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.02%, and it has moved by -6.27% in 30 days. The short interest in Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS) is 0.35 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.75, which implies an increase of 84.83% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $21.00 respectively. As a result, PYXS is trading at a discount of -778.66% off the target high and -67.36% off the low.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pyxis Oncology Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) shares have gone down -81.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 63.35% against 10.70.

While earnings are projected to return -501.70% in 2022.

PYXS Dividends

Pyxis Oncology Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pyxis Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:PYXS)’s Major holders

Pyxis Oncology Inc. insiders own 23.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.42%, with the float percentage being 76.70%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 68 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.86 million shares (or 8.72% of all shares), a total value of $11.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.28 million shares, is of RA Capital Management, L.P.’s that is approximately 6.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $9.22 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pyxis Oncology Inc. (PYXS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.28 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.18 million, or about 0.56% of the stock, which is worth about $1.11 million.