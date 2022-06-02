A Quick Glance At Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: CTKB) Stock: It Is up 32.23% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD, It Is Down -40.75 Percent

During the recent session, Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s traded shares were 0.68 million. At the last check today, the stock’s price was $10.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.62% or $1.22. The 52-week high for the CTKB share is $28.70, that puts it down -163.54 from that peak though still a striking 32.23% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.38. The company’s market capitalization is $1.25B, and the average trade volume was 1.12 million shares over the past three months.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. CTKB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB) trade information

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) registered a 12.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.62% in intraday trading to $10.89 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.72%, and it has moved by 0.52% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $11.67, which implies an increase of 6.68% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11.00 and $12.00 respectively. As a result, CTKB is trading at a discount of -10.19% off the target high and -1.01% off the low.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Cytek Biosciences Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) shares have gone down -52.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 0.40. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 28.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $39.16 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $43.3 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $30.41 million and $33.39 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 28.80% and then jump by 29.70% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -100.00% in 2022.

CTKB Dividends

Cytek Biosciences Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Cytek Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:CTKB)’s Major holders

Cytek Biosciences Inc. insiders own 17.50% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 44.90%, with the float percentage being 54.43%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 94 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.61 million shares (or 7.16% of all shares), a total value of $156.79 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.76 million shares, is of HHLR Advisors, LTD’s that is approximately 6.52% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $142.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Cytek Biosciences Inc. (CTKB) shares are BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II and iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II owns about 0.84 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $13.72 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.6 million, or about 0.45% of the stock, which is worth about $8.76 million.