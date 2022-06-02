A Bull Market Continues To Unfold On Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ: XM), As It Continued To Fall -59.97% In Year-To-Date

During the last session, Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s traded shares were 1.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.17, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.21% or -$0.03. The 52-week high for the XM share is $49.03, that puts it down -246.01 from that peak though still a striking 3.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.63. The company’s market capitalization is $7.90B, and the average trade volume was 1.89 million shares over the past three months.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. XM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 18 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 14 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) trade information

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) registered a -0.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.21% in intraday trading to $14.17 this Wednesday, 06/01/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.58%, and it has moved by -23.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -58.40%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $36.41, which implies an increase of 61.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, XM is trading at a discount of -252.86% off the target high and -55.26% off the low.

Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Qualtrics International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) shares have gone down -56.21% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 200.00% against 4.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -100.00% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 33.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $345.13 million as predicted by 16 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 16 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $360.4 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -278.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

XM Dividends

Qualtrics International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 07 and March 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM)’s Major holders

Qualtrics International Inc. insiders own 9.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 85.21%, with the float percentage being 94.55%. Silver Lake Group, L.l.c. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 276 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 23.74 million shares (or 14.94% of all shares), a total value of $840.34 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.74 million shares, is of Silver Lake Group, L.l.c.’s that is approximately 14.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $840.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Qualtrics International Inc. (XM) shares are College Retirement Equities Fund-Growth Account and College Retirement Equities Fund-Growth Account. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that College Retirement Equities Fund-Growth Account owns about 3.39 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.14 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $120.1 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.39 million, or about 2.13% of the stock, which is worth about $120.1 million.