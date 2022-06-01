Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: VYNT): It Is A Stock Worth Considering Today

In today’s recent session, 2.08 million shares of the Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) have been traded, and its beta is 2.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.77, and it changed around $0.06 or 8.82% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $20.31M. VYNT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.24, offering almost -450.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.60, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 22.08% since then. We note from Vyant Bio Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 35550.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 481.79K.

Vyant Bio Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VYNT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Vyant Bio Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.15 for the current quarter.

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) trade information

Instantly VYNT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 8.82% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7901 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.54%. The company’s shares are currently down -47.58% year-to-date, but still up 14.15% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT) is -27.02% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.15 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.93 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 74.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VYNT is forecast to be at a low of $3.00 and a high of $3.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -289.61% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -289.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Vyant Bio Inc. (VYNT) estimates and forecasts

Vyant Bio Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -63.89 percent over the past six months and at a 31.71% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -52.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $200k in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Vyant Bio Inc. to make $50k in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -96.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 51.30%. Vyant Bio Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 74.10% in 2022, but the outlook is positive 40.00% per year for the next five years.

VYNT Dividends

Vyant Bio Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 15 and August 19.

Vyant Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.31% of Vyant Bio Inc. shares, and 7.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 10.24%. Vyant Bio Inc. stock is held by 29 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.57% of the shares, which is about 0.76 million shares worth $1.08 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.71% or 0.21 million shares worth $0.3 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 0.6 million shares worth $0.81 million, making up 2.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.21 million shares worth around $0.29 million, which represents about 0.72% of the total shares outstanding.