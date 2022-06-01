vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 26.1 million shares of the vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) have been traded, and its beta is -1.35. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.80, and it changed around $0.25 or 44.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $48.04M. VTVT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.88, offering almost -260.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.38, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 52.5% since then. We note from vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.16 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 228.11K.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VTVT as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. vTv Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.1 for the current quarter.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) trade information

Instantly VTVT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 44.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9200 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.04%. The company’s shares are currently down -44.60% year-to-date, but still up 10.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT) is -20.14% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.75 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $1.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 46.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VTVT is forecast to be at a low of $1.50 and a high of $1.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -87.5% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -87.5% from its current level to reach the projected low.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (VTVT) estimates and forecasts

vTv Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -57.27 percent over the past six months and at a -57.14% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -900.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -500.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -50.10%, down from the previous year.

The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $9k and $3 million respectively.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 34.00%.

VTVT Dividends

vTv Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around August 02 and August 08.

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 54.69% of vTv Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 7.80% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 17.20%. vTv Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 30 institutions, with Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 2.63% of the shares, which is about 1.76 million shares worth $1.27 million.

Samsara BioCapital, LLC, with 2.44% or 1.64 million shares worth $1.18 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 0.82 million shares worth $0.59 million, making up 1.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 0.63 million shares worth around $0.62 million, which represents about 0.93% of the total shares outstanding.