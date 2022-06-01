VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ: VNET): Decline Of -2655.22% Looks Weak With A Stock Forecast 2022

In the last trading session, 1.64 million shares of the VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) were traded, and its beta was 0.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.65, and it changed around $0.16 or 2.91% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $822.58M. VNET currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $26.20, offering almost -363.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $3.51, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 37.88% since then. We note from VNET Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.13 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.39 million.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) trade information

Instantly VNET has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.91% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 5.89 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 4.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.43% year-to-date, but still up 3.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) is -5.36% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.12 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.55 day(s).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $73.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 92.3% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VNET is forecast to be at a low of $43.37 and a high of $155.67. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2655.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -667.61% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VNET Group Inc. (VNET) estimates and forecasts

VNET Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -46.09 percent over the past six months and at a -275.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.80%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 29.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $275.89 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect VNET Group Inc. to make $279.68 million in revenue for the quarter ending Mar 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $210.02 million and $213.95 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 31.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 30.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 20.40%.

VNET Dividends

VNET Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 21 and March 25.

VNET Group Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.30% of VNET Group Inc. shares, and 80.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.01%. VNET Group Inc. stock is held by 197 institutions, with TT International Asset Management LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 9.10% of the shares, which is about 13.0 million shares worth $117.39 million.

TT International Asset Management LTD, with 9.07% or 13.0 million shares worth $117.39 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2021. The former held 2.98 million shares worth $26.88 million, making up 2.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Northern Lights Fd Tr-Altegris/AACA Opportunistic Real Estate Fd held roughly 2.65 million shares worth around $23.95 million, which represents about 1.86% of the total shares outstanding.