Stock Performance And Outlook Of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: ZKIN)

In the last trading session, 3.27 million shares of the ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) were traded, and its beta was 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.34, and it changed around $0.04 or 2.69% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.55M. ZKIN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.65, offering almost -321.64% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.85, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.57% since then. We note from ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.41 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 126.54K.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) trade information

Instantly ZKIN has showed a green trend with a performance of 2.69% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7700 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 24.29%. The company’s shares are currently down -3.96% year-to-date, but still up 6.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN) is 28.37% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.31 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.87 day(s).

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (ZKIN) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.60%.

ZKIN Dividends

ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on January 31.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZKIN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 29.20% of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. shares, and 1.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.58%. ZK International Group Co. Ltd. stock is held by 18 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 0.55% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $0.21 million.

Group One Trading, L.P., with 0.17% or 48251.0 shares worth $64173.0 as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.