Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNOA): Get Ready For The Next Few Months

In today’s recent session, 0.74 million shares of the Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.89. Most recently the company’s share price was $3.19, and it changed around -$0.26 or -7.54% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $10.56M. SNOA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.36, offering almost -318.81% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.55, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 20.06% since then. We note from Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 66400.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.14 million.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended SNOA as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) trade information

Instantly SNOA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -7.54% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.64 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 12.36%. The company’s shares are currently down -24.34% year-to-date, but still down -4.43% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA) is 29.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.19 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $9.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 64.56% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SNOA is forecast to be at a low of $9.00 and a high of $9.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -182.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -182.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNOA) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 43.50%.

SNOA Dividends

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around July 12 and July 18.

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:SNOA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.54% of Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 5.56% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.59%. Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 19 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2022, it held 1.95% of the shares, which is about 60367.0 shares worth $0.24 million.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 1.23% or 38121.0 shares worth $0.15 million as of Mar 30, 2022, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 30077.0 shares worth $95644.0, making up 0.97% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 27591.0 shares worth around $0.13 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.