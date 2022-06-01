Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ: SHCR) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 2.4 million shares of the Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.79, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.71% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $911.16M. SHCR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $10.77, offering almost -286.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.9% since then. We note from Sharecare Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.64 million.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) trade information

Instantly SHCR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.71% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.95 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.42%. The company’s shares are currently down -37.86% year-to-date, but still up 3.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR) is 1.82% up in the 30-day period.

Sharecare Inc. (SHCR) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 15.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $97.45 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Sharecare Inc. to make $105.55 million in revenue for the quarter ending Jun 2022. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.20%.

SHCR Dividends

Sharecare Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on November 10.

Sharecare Inc. (NASDAQ:SHCR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 9.92% of Sharecare Inc. shares, and 28.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 32.06%. Sharecare Inc. stock is held by 114 institutions, with Spring Creek Capital LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 2.65% of the shares, which is about 9.0 million shares worth $40.41 million.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc., with 2.49% or 8.43 million shares worth $37.86 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Columbia Fds Ser Tr I-Columbia Small Cap Growth Fd I and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 4.89 million shares worth $14.91 million, making up 1.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 3.88 million shares worth around $17.44 million, which represents about 1.15% of the total shares outstanding.