Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ: SJ) In 2022: Reward Or Shame To Investors?

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.47, and it changed around $0.28 or 12.79% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $79.16M. SJ currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $8.93, offering almost -261.54% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 29.15% since then. We note from Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 659.87K.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) trade information

Instantly SJ has showed a green trend with a performance of 12.79% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.53 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.37%. The company’s shares are currently down -56.51% year-to-date, but still up 21.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ) is -14.53% up in the 30-day period.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (SJ) estimates and forecasts

SJ Dividends

Scienjoy Holding Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around March 22 and March 28.

Scienjoy Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:SJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 58.00% of Scienjoy Holding Corporation shares, and 0.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.53%. Scienjoy Holding Corporation stock is held by 8 institutions, with Millennium Management LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 0.11% of the shares, which is about 34721.0 shares worth $0.2 million.

Marshall Wace LLP, with 0.11% or 33978.0 shares worth $0.19 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

The former held 17909.0 shares worth $78441.0, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares.