Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: RUBY) Could Bring Massive Returns?

In the last trading session, 2.06 million shares of the Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) were traded, and its beta was 2.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.10, and it changed around -$0.09 or -7.56% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $88.37M. RUBY currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $29.06, offering almost -2541.82% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.90, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.18% since then. We note from Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended RUBY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.57 for the current quarter.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) trade information

Instantly RUBY has showed a red trend with a performance of -7.56% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.2000 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.33%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.64% year-to-date, but still up 8.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) is -33.73% up in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.40, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.9% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RUBY is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $20.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -1718.18% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -81.82% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (RUBY) estimates and forecasts

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -90.73 percent over the past six months and at a 4.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2022 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -1.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.60% in the next quarter.

RUBY Dividends

Rubius Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 21 and February 25.

Rubius Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.58% of Rubius Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 100.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.02%. Rubius Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 175 institutions, with Flagship Pioneering Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 42.68% of the shares, which is about 38.51 million shares worth $372.74 million.

FMR, LLC, with 14.94% or 13.48 million shares worth $130.49 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2022. The former held 4.72 million shares worth $23.54 million, making up 5.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 3.17 million shares worth around $30.66 million, which represents about 3.51% of the total shares outstanding.