Risk-Taking Investors May Find VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: VBIV) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 2.11 million shares of the VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) were traded, and its beta was 2.05. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.92, and it changed around $0.0 or -0.12% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $222.35M. VBIV currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $4.31, offering almost -368.48% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.83, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 9.78% since then. We note from VBI Vaccines Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 3-month average coming to 2.04 million.

VBI Vaccines Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended VBIV as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. VBI Vaccines Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.07 for the current quarter.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) trade information

Instantly VBIV has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.12% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.9700 on Tuesday, 05/31/22 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.15%. The company’s shares are currently down -60.90% year-to-date, but still down -1.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) is -26.80% down in the 30-day period.

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $6.67, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.21% from its current value. Analyst projections state that VBIV is forecast to be at a low of $6.00 and a high of $8.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -769.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -552.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV) estimates and forecasts

VBI Vaccines Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -67.67 percent over the past six months and at a 0.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 0.50%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 814.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $700k in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect VBI Vaccines Inc. to make $1.82 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2022. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $142k and $107k respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 393.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1,600.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 18.70%.

VBIV Dividends

VBI Vaccines Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around February 28 and March 04.

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.52% of VBI Vaccines Inc. shares, and 49.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 49.93%. VBI Vaccines Inc. stock is held by 197 institutions, with Perceptive Advisors Llc being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2021, it held 20.26% of the shares, which is about 52.34 million shares worth $122.46 million.

Perceptive Advisors Llc, with 20.26% or 52.34 million shares worth $122.46 million as of Dec 30, 2021, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2022. The former held 9.5 million shares worth $16.14 million, making up 3.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 ETF held roughly 4.32 million shares worth around $7.34 million, which represents about 1.67% of the total shares outstanding.